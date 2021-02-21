Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,228 shares of company stock worth $1,646,925. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 448,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.