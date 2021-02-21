NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NSTG stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,135 shares of company stock worth $3,314,536 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.