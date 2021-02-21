National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 384 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 228,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,754,000 after buying an additional 141,709 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 189,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,017,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.25 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

