National Asset Management Inc. Has $188,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of TK stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.