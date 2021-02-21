National Asset Management Inc. Has $63,000 Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 257,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 116,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 177.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENIC opened at $4.01 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

