National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $60,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

ZNGA stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

