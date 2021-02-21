National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

