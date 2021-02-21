National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.69.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.