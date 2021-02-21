National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.53.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$20.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$29.23.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

