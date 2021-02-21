National Bank Financial Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEG. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital started coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.80. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.43.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.