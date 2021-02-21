National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$74.50 to C$76.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) traded as high as C$75.59 and last traded at C$75.02, with a volume of 227613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.25.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.11.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.06. The company has a market cap of C$25.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.