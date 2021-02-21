Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

