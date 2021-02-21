Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading Up 6.7%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 700,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 440,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

