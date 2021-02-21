Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Top Ships alerts:

This table compares Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Ships $66.09 million 1.76 -$14.77 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 1.60 $7.51 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Ships N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime Containers 3.54% 4.04% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Top Ships and Navios Maritime Containers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Top Ships presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.08%. Given Top Ships’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Top Ships is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Top Ships has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Top Ships on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.