Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSRGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $109.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

