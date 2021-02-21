NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.68

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.68 and last traded at $70.39, with a volume of 42300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

