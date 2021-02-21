NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.35 on Friday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 842,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after buying an additional 228,513 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,835.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in NetApp by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.