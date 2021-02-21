Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) (ASX:NWL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) (ASX:NWL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Netwealth Group Limited (NWL.AX) Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services for self-managed super and non-super investments.

