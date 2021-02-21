NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Brian Leedman Sells 300,000 Shares

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Brian Leedman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18), for a total transaction of A$74,400.00 ($53,142.86).

About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

