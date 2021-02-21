New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.