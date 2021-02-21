New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,082 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 123,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. 1,074,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

