New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $232,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,647. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

