New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.3% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after acquiring an additional 312,559 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,298,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,084,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $230.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,519. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.