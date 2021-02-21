New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 51,133 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the quarter. U.S. Global Jets ETF makes up 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Global Jets ETF worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,420.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 6,602,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,306. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.