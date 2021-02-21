New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

ACI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 1,458,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

