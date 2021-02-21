New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes $544,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $145.00. 1,775,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $145.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.