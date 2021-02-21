New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.11). New Relic posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,894 shares of company stock worth $4,235,425 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,586. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

