New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Waste Management worth $89,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 467,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.57.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

