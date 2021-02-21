New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $100,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.