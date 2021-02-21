New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,961 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $73,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total value of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,251,471 shares of company stock worth $257,569,702. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -416.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

