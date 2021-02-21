New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $81,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

