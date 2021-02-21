Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 194.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.