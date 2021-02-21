Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02), with a volume of 15,067 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security Company Profile (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

