NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,247 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

