NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $184,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in McKesson by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Shares of MCK opened at $177.62 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

