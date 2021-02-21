NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $196,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $315.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $316.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

