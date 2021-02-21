NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $219,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.