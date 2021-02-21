NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 791 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $102.07 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

