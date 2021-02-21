NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

