NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NEE opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

