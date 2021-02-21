NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.33

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 18507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Several research firms recently commented on EGOV. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get NIC alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NIC by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIC by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NIC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.