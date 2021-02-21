NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $285.00 at Wedbush

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.54.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. NICE has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

