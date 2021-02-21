Nicholas Walden Sells 3,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at $158,887.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Walden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Infinera alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $95,921.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of Infinera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

INFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Infinera by 7,026.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Infinera by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 268.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.