Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.13, but opened at C$0.12. Nicola Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 28,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,588.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.63 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Nicola Mining Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

