NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,223 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NIKE by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.