Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.91

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.9446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.49%.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

