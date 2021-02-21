Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

