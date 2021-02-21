Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $3,686,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

International Paper stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

