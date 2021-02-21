Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW opened at $224.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

