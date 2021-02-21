Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,046 shares of company stock worth $34,623,051 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.